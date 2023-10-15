[Expand Business Opportunities for “1+4” Industries] 3 Concurrent Exhibitions with 9 Themed Business Matching Sessions Held in October to Bolster Diversified Development of Key Industries

MACAU, October 15 - The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (the 1st C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (the 28th MIF) and Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) to be held concurrently from 19 to 22 October will create a platform for guests from home and abroad to conduct international business and trade co-operation and assist the pillar industries in achieving qualitative development in line with the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification.

Nine themed matching sessions propel the diversified growth of the major industries

The 9 matching sessions cover a wide array of themes, including Portuguese-speaking countries, cross-border e-commerce, business and trade between Macao and Hengqin, modern finance, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and big health, Macao Ideas, high-tech, brand opportunities and integrated tourism. Gary Zhang, CEO of the Micro Connect Macao Financial Assets Exchange (MCEX), will talk about the prospects of relevant industries under the theme of “Connecting Global Capital with Micro and Small Businesses” as the keynote speaker in the “Modern Finance Matching Session” scheduled for the second day of the exhibition (20 October). One-on-one matching sessions will also be held to drive the sustainable development of enterprises with modern finance.

Guests interested in joining the matching sessions mentioned above can register their interest by scanning the QR code or visiting http://www.miceregsystem.com/mif2023/index.php?s=/Home/Buyer/register.html. The organiser will arrange the matching sessions with suitable partners according to the interest registered.

Internationalised exhibitions opens up more investment and co-operation opportunities

President of the Macau Innovation Investment Union Association Ip Sio Kai commented that the “Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching”, which was jointly organised with IPIM, received much support from local small- and medium-sized enterprises and resulted in over 80 business matching talks, which reflected local SMEs’ pro-active efforts to upgrade and transform themselves and the initiative they take to innovate and start businesses in response to the development needs in the new era.

The Association will organise its enterprise members in technological innovation and big health, as well as other industries that are interested in investing in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to participate in the “Modern Finance Matching Session”. He also expressed confidence that the wider global reach of the exhibitions this year creates fertile ground for attendees to look out for investment projects and, therefore facilitates more co-operation.

Introduce TCM to the wider world

A person in-charge of a Macao TCM and big health company noted that four partnership agreements were clinched last year when the company attended the exhibition for the first time, and their project on new Chinese patent drugs in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company in Huazhou, Guangdong is well underway. The company will continue its participation in the event this year in the hope of expanding its presence in the big health market in Portuguese-speaking countries and South-East Asia.

Expand business opportunities for MICE tourism in Macao and Zhuhai

A representative of a MICE institution pointed out that they signed a co-operation MoU with the Macau Hotel Association through the business matching services to jointly boost the growth of MICE tourism in Zhuhai and Macao. The institution will organise more than 50 enterprise members from the MICE, hotel and tourism industry to participate in this year's exhibitions and tap into more co-operation opportunities for Macao and Zhuhai.

Three concurrent exhibitions will be held at the same venue in October

The 1st C-PLPEX, the 28th MIF and the 2023MFE organised by IPIM will be held in concurrence in Cotai Expo, Venetian Macao from 19 to 22 October 2023.

The four-day events are complemented by a range of online and offline activities, such as online exhibition halls, online matching sessions, live-streaming programmes and international buyer sessions, to help enterprises carve out business opportunities.