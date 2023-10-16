DigitalXForce (Digital Trust Platform) Named finalist in The Innovation Awards 2024 D CEO and Dallas Innovates

DigitalXForce Named Finalist for D CEO's 2024 Innovation Awards Digital Trust Platform of the new Era

DigitalXForce (Digital Trust Platform of the New Era) has been Recognized by DCEO for it Innovation by adding dimension of "T - Trust" to Standard Cybersecurity

Digital Trust Inside Out” — Lalit Ahluwalia

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce is proud to announce we have been named a finalist for the Innovation Awards 2024 from D CEO and Dallas Innovates. The program honors companies, CEOs, CIOS, CTOs, entrepreneurs, and other leaders who are helping to make Dallas-Fort Worth an innovation hub.The 2024 program recognizes 74 companies and trailblazers paving the way for the future of innovation in North Texas. All finalists will be recognized in the January/February issue of D CEO magazine and online at DallasInnovates.com; winners will be revealed at an exclusive awards event in January.“We’re thrilled to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity categories from DCEO. Innovation has always been at the heart of our mission. This nomination is a testimony to the great work our team is doing to secure the future of tomorrow and pave the way to redefine cybersecurity by adding the dimension of “T - Trust”,” said Lalit Ahluwalia – CEO of DigitalXForce.About DigitalXForce www.DigitalXForce.com - DigitalXForce is at the forefront of revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape and instilling digital trust in the modern era.DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era," presents a unified SaaS digital trust platform that provides real-time, continuous integrated risk management. By leveraging data-driven insights, security blueprints, and regulatory control mapping, DigitalXForce optimizes and automates the digital risk posture of organizations. It was born out of a realization that existing Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) platforms were falling short of genuinely securing digital businesses. In response, DigitalXForce emerges as the industry's first mission-driven digital trust platform, simplifying cybersecurity and privacy through automation, ensuring Digital Trust Inside Out.The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including attack surface management, risk quantification, automated audit, compliance, and much more. Its innovative approach empowers organizations to enhance their security posture while maximizing their investments in digital transformation.Together, DigitalXForce ( www.digitalxforce.com ) and iTRUSTXForce www.iTRUSTXForce.com ) represent the embodiment of Lalit Ahluwalia's vision to redefine the future of cybersecurity and instill digital trust in organizations worldwide. With their innovative solutions, unwavering passion, and commitment to driving impactful outcomes, they continue to pave the way toward a safer digital world.About D CEOD CEO has been named America’s best regional business magazine for five consecutive years. More than an award-winning publication, D CEO is an elite community of Dallas’ most respected business leaders. Executives turn to D CEO to reach inﬂuencers in North Texas business, from entrepreneurs launching the city’s hottest startups to the area’s most recognizable corporate executives. Partnering with D CEO gives your brand a seat at the boardroom table.Learn more at https://www.dmagazine.com/ DigitalXForce Media InquiriesContact: Lalit AhluwaliaEmail: info@digitalxforce.com

DigitalXForce Overview