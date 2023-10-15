New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault *CORRECTION*





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004067

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919





DATE/TIME: 10/14/23 at 1732 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carlstrom Rd., Bristol, VT

VIOLATION(S):





-Simple Assault









ACCUSED: Daniel Devoid

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT





VICTIM: Lorraine Jerome

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 10/14/23 at approximately 1732 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a citizen dispute at a residence on Carlstrom Rd. in the Town of Bristol.





Upon investigation, Troopers discovered an argument had taken place over a noise disturbance and disputed land. During the argument, Daniel Devoid (30) of Bristol, VT struck Lorraine Jerome (62) of Bristol, VT and caused bodily injury.







Devoid was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.







COURT ACTION: Y



COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED