New Haven Barracks / Simple Assault *CORRECTION*
The date of the incident was 10/14/23 at a 1732 hours. The incident date and time were incorrect in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004067
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/14/23 at 1732 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carlstrom Rd., Bristol, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Daniel Devoid
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: Lorraine Jerome
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/14/23 at approximately 1732 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a citizen dispute at a residence on Carlstrom Rd. in the Town of Bristol.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered an argument had taken place over a noise disturbance and disputed land. During the argument, Daniel Devoid (30) of Bristol, VT struck Lorraine Jerome (62) of Bristol, VT and caused bodily injury.
Devoid was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL: N/AMUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED