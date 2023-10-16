Georgia Budding Author Cherie Ameyaw Helps Children Dealing with Grief with Her New Book “My Grandpa the Champion”

Inspirer Asantewaa Ameyaw Author Cherie Ameyaw

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult at any age, but it can be overwhelming for a little girl who adores her grandfather. Meet 8-year-old Asantewaa Ameyaw, who inspired her mother, Cherie, to pen a gentle yet compelling children’s book titled, “My Grandpa the Champion,” subtitle, Dealing with the Loss of Big Hop. This story focuses on the undying love Asantewaa has for her Grandpa, affectionately known as Big Hop.

In this literary rendering, readers will find themselves seated on the yearly ride to Grandpa and Grandma’s house with Asantewaa and her family. Her excitement to see her grandparents during spring break is present on each turned page. Cherie keeps the readers engaged as she weaves anticipation into each paragraph.

As the tale unfolds and Asantewaa’s joyful reunion with her beloved champion turns to grief and sorrow, a roller coaster of emotions prevails. Cherie has skillfully placed encouraging scripture references throughout, which give balance and hope to each setting.

With firm faith in God as their mantra, the family honors the memory of Adam John Hopkins Jr. They reflect on his words as a guiding light for their healing, “I prayed to walk again; but God said that he was going to make me run.” Mr. Hopkins, lovingly called AJ by his devoted wife and others, was a pillar in the community whose purpose was to help people.

He was a man who spent his life breaking racial barriers and boundaries within Thomasville, Georgia, as a civic activist and business owner. During his youth, his athletic prowess was felt on the school football fields of Magnolia and Central Yellow Jackets teams. Even during his battle with illness, he dropped pearls of wisdom, stating, “I lost my sight, but not my vision!” His legacy will be forever emblazoned in the hearts of those who loved him most.

A message from Cherie: “My wish is that parents use Asantewaa’s journey as inspiration for learning how to comfort their child and guide them through the grieving process. I hope this book shows children that the greatest gift anyone can leave is the memories they once shared together with their loved one.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, “Unlike adults who can sustain a year or more of intense grieving, children are likely to manifest grief-related affects and behavior, on an intermittent basis, for many years after loss occurs; various powerful reactions to the loss normally will be revived, reviewed and worked through repeatedly at successive levels of subsequent development.”

Author Cherie Ameyaw will host a Virtual Release Party for her new book “My Grandpa the Champion” on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

For more information or to purchase this book, please contact Cherie Ameyaw at Website: www.cherieameyaw.com or Email: jsagloballearninginc@gmail.com or Phone: at 470-377-1195.