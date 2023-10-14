Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Receiving Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 23B5003932

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/4/23, 0927 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol Road, Monkton

 

VIOLATION: Receiving Stolen Property

 

 

ACCUSED: Todd LaFlam

 

AGE: 57

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Chandler Reed

 

AGE: 27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 10/4/23, Troopers responded to a report of stolen property from a truck parked at a residence on Bristol Road in the Town of Monkton. On 10/14/23, Troopers located one of the stolen items, a vehicle programmer, in the possession of Todd LaFlam (57) of Monkton, VT. LaFlam had attempted to sell the programmer on Facebook Marketplace for $250. LaFlam was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/8/23, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

