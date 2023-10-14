Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the President of Kyrgyzstan

14/10/2023

On October 13, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during a working visit to Bishkek to participate in the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS, met with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

President Sadyr Japarov congratulated President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on being awarded the title of Hero of Turkmenistan.

The head of Kyrgyzstan also conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Kyrgyz leader expressed confidence that this visit of the head of Turkmenistan to Bishkek will serve to further strengthen interstate relations based on long-standing ties of friendship, brotherhood and the historical and cultural community of our peoples.

The head of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed greetings to the Kyrgyz leader from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, noting the progressive dynamics of the interstate dialogue, the heads of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation, developing along an ascending line across its entire spectrum. At the same time, the need was noted for the optimal use of all possible mechanisms to realize the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere, to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, demonstrating growth indicators.

Among the priority areas of partnership, such industries as the oil and gas industry, energy, transport, agriculture, etc. were identified. In this context, the significant role of the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission was noted.

During the conversation, the President of Kyrgyzstan thanked the President of Turkmenistan for supporting bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity, emphasizing that the agreements reached in this area are being successfully implemented.

In the context of intensifying partnership in the transport sector, the role of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport as an important transport, transit and logistics hub of continental importance was noted.

The heads of state emphasized the importance of strengthening humanitarian ties in the fields of science, education, culture, sports and tourism.

The effective nature of interaction between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan in a multilateral format, through international structures, where the parties support each other’s constructive initiatives, was also noted. In this regard, the agenda of the CIS Summit became the subject of interesting discussion.