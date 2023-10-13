Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1163
PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - Section 303. Maps.
The county board shall provide each polling place with a
detailed map showing election districts in order to assist
judges of elections in determining whether an address is located
in that district.
Section 304. Record of attempted registrations.
The judge of elections responsible for election day
registration at each polling place shall keep a record of the
number of individuals who attempt to register on election day
but who cannot provide proof of residence as required by this
act. This record shall be forwarded to the county board with the
election returns for that election district.
Section 305. Verification by mail.
Within 10 days of an election, each county board shall send a
notice to a random sampling of no less than 25% of individuals
registered on election day. The random sampling shall be
determined in accordance with the rules of the department. As
soon as practicable after the election, the board shall mail
registration verification notices to all individuals registered
on election day. If a notice is returned as not deliverable, the
board shall attempt to determine the reason for the return. A
county board which does not receive or obtain satisfactory proof
of an individual's eligibility to vote shall immediately notify
the district attorney and the department.
CHAPTER 5
ENFORCEMENT AND PENALTIES
Section 501. Prohibited acts.
(a) Offenses enumerated.--It shall be unlawful:
(1) To cause an individual's name to be registered in
any election district if that individual is not eligible to
