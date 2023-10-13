Senate Bill 953 Printer's Number 1163

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - Section 303. Maps.

The county board shall provide each polling place with a

detailed map showing election districts in order to assist

judges of elections in determining whether an address is located

in that district.

Section 304. Record of attempted registrations.

The judge of elections responsible for election day

registration at each polling place shall keep a record of the

number of individuals who attempt to register on election day

but who cannot provide proof of residence as required by this

act. This record shall be forwarded to the county board with the

election returns for that election district.

Section 305. Verification by mail.

Within 10 days of an election, each county board shall send a

notice to a random sampling of no less than 25% of individuals

registered on election day. The random sampling shall be

determined in accordance with the rules of the department. As

soon as practicable after the election, the board shall mail

registration verification notices to all individuals registered

on election day. If a notice is returned as not deliverable, the

board shall attempt to determine the reason for the return. A

county board which does not receive or obtain satisfactory proof

of an individual's eligibility to vote shall immediately notify

the district attorney and the department.

CHAPTER 5

ENFORCEMENT AND PENALTIES

Section 501. Prohibited acts.

(a) Offenses enumerated.--It shall be unlawful:

(1) To cause an individual's name to be registered in

any election district if that individual is not eligible to

