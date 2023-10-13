Senate Bill 958 Printer's Number 1165

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - was presented with the Pennsylvania State Police Purple Heart

Award in November 2014.

(5) In 2016, Trooper First Class Wilson was honorably

discharged from the Pennsylvania State Police after 25 years

of service to this Commonwealth.

(6) In 2016, Trooper First Class Wilson was presented

the "Officer of the Year" award from the American Legion,

Department of Pennsylvania, at the DuBois American Legion

Post 17.

(7) Trooper First Class Wilson continues to recover from

his injury in the line of duty today.

(8) Trooper First Class Wilson's honor was proposed by

the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Troop C of the

Pennsylvania State Police.

(9) The Clearfield County Commissioners, the Sandy

Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council have all

taken official action in support of this designation.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key

42031, located on that portion of U.S. Route 219 over Pentz Run

on the border of Sandy Township and the City of Dubois,

Clearfield County, is designated as the Trooper First Class Brad

Wilson Honorary Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge.

Section 2. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0958PN1165 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27