Senate Bill 958 Printer's Number 1165
PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - was presented with the Pennsylvania State Police Purple Heart
Award in November 2014.
(5) In 2016, Trooper First Class Wilson was honorably
discharged from the Pennsylvania State Police after 25 years
of service to this Commonwealth.
(6) In 2016, Trooper First Class Wilson was presented
the "Officer of the Year" award from the American Legion,
Department of Pennsylvania, at the DuBois American Legion
Post 17.
(7) Trooper First Class Wilson continues to recover from
his injury in the line of duty today.
(8) Trooper First Class Wilson's honor was proposed by
the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Troop C of the
Pennsylvania State Police.
(9) The Clearfield County Commissioners, the Sandy
Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council have all
taken official action in support of this designation.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key
42031, located on that portion of U.S. Route 219 over Pentz Run
on the border of Sandy Township and the City of Dubois,
Clearfield County, is designated as the Trooper First Class Brad
Wilson Honorary Bridge.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to
traffic in both directions on the bridge.
Section 2. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20230SB0958PN1165 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27