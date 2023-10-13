Senate Bill 955 Printer's Number 1164

PENNSYLVANIA, October 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1164

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

955

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, FONTANA, HUGHES, KANE,

COMITTA AND CAPPELLETTI, OCTOBER 13, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OCTOBER 13, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,

further providing for reimbursement for certain medical

assistance items and services; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 443.6(g) of the act of June 13, 1967

(P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended

and the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 443.6. Reimbursement for Certain Medical Assistance

Items and Services.--* * *

(g) The department shall establish a benefit [packages]

package for [dental and] pharmacy services for medical

assistance recipients twenty-one years of age or older, and any

exceptions to [such] the benefit [packages] package as the

department determines are appropriate. Notwithstanding any other

provision of law, including this section, during State fiscal

year 2011-2012, the department shall establish such benefit

