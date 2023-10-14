St. Albans Barracks / Larceny from a Person / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – Larceny from a Person

CASE#: 23A2006090

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME 10/13/2023 @ 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 127 Main St, Enosburg, VT (Champlain Farms)

VIOLATION: Larceny from a person

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 13, 2023 hours at approximately 1935 hours, State Police in Saint Albans received a report of a panic alarm at the Champlain Farms in Enosburg. The clerk at the store advised that an unknown female entered the store and showed her a note demanding all the money. The clerk gave an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the store on foot. The female suspect is described as approximately 4’11”, thin build, and around 21 years of age. She was wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket, and what appeared to be black “flats” for shoes. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.