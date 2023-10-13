Participation in the meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Member States

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, in the city of Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated and spoke at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

During the special meeting and meeting with the participation of the delegations, the heads of state discussed the current issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth and exchanged views on international and regional issues.

During his speech, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed readiness to further fill the agenda of the CIS with practical content and voiced his opinion on the future development of the Commonwealth.

The head of state expressed confidence that the decisions made during the meeting will give an additional boost to multilateral cooperation in all areas of cooperation within the CIS.

On the basis of issues of trade and economic cooperation, the President of the country emphasized that in the current conditions, the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States are facing threats to economic security and increasing risks to the national economy. In this regard, the importance of continuous implementation of the Economic Development Strategy of the Commonwealth of Independent States until 2030 was emphasized. During the implementation of the economic strategy of the Commonwealth of Independent States, both the resource, production and financial capabilities of the member states, as well as the geo-economic and geo-political situation of the region and the world should be taken into account, -the Leader of the Nation said.

The head of state emphasized that issues of promotion of "green economy", especially "green energy", as well as issues of climate change remain important directions of the CIS. In this context, Tajikistan's determination to further advance the water and climate agenda at the global level was confirmed, and hopes were expressed for further constructive cooperation of CIS member states in this direction.

The Leader of the Nation stressed the importance of further strengthening the cultural and humanitarian agenda and expressed the readiness of Tajikistan to host the Fifth Forum of scientists of CIS member states next year in the republic.

In the speech of our head of state, attention was also paid to the alarming scale of increasing security threats. Attention was paid to the importance of continuing the practical implementation of decisions and documents adopted within the framework of the Commonwealth in the area of combating terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and other manifestations of organized cross-border crimes, and the need to take measures to further strengthen the normative framework of the CIS in the security sector was emphasized.

Based on the results of the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, 15 decisions and documents were adopted. The leadership of the CIS was transferred to the Russian Federation.

After the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the ceremony of awarding the Medal of Honor of the Commonwealth of Independent States to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, was held here with the participation of the heads of state.

The highest award - the Medal of Honor of the Commonwealth of Independent States was established on October 7, 2002 by the decision of the Council of Heads of State and is awarded to the heads of state and government, as well as to other state and public figures of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

It is worth noting that the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was decorated with this highest award on October 5, 2007, for his valuable contribution to the strengthening and development of the Commonwealth of Independent States, friendship, good neighborliness, mutual understanding and beneficial cooperation between the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, ensuring international peace and security.