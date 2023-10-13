UPDATE: Lane reduction / Interstate 89 south / Swanton

Interstate 89 has reopened to normal traffic.

Interstate 89, southbound, near mile-marker 119 in Swanton is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire. This is between Exit 21 (Swanton) and Exit 20 (St Albans). Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the reduction.

Updates will be provided as details are available.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.