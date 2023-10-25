Minnesota Musical Announces International Publication
by Blue Moon Plays
It’s not just about the challenges faced during the pandemic; it's about the power of diversity and the strength of the human spirit to come together, find new energy, and celebrate life once again.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Moon Plays and Havescripts, a Virginia-based play script publisher, has picked up "PEOPLE R READY - The Musical," a vibrant and fun-loving story that captures the spirit of students returning to school after enduring the challenges of the pandemic. The script, lead sheets, soundtrack, and instrumental backing tracks are scheduled for release on October 18, 2023.
— James Gutzman, CEO, Melody Bay Productions, LLC
Composers and lyricists Alex Twum, Ray Evangelista, James Gutzman, and author Tom David Barna, all native Minnesotans, spent years crafting an inclusive representation of diverse characters, including a main character in a wheelchair as well as international students from across the globe.
"Inclusivity is crucial to 'PEOPLE R READY - The Musical'," says Gutzman, "It’s not just about the challenges faced during the pandemic; it's about the power of diversity and the strength of the human spirit to come together, find new energy, and celebrate life once again."
“We’re beyond excited to work with Jean and her team at Blue Moon Plays,” added Gutzman, “Creating the music and story for our play has been a labor of love, and now the opportunity to share it with the world is a dream come true.”
For more information about "PEOPLE R READY - The Musical,” please visit www.havescripts.com and www.peoplemusical.com.
About Blue Moon Plays: Blue Moon Plays is a play script publisher based in Virginia, known for its extensive collection of high-quality scripts under the imprints of Blue Moon Plays and Havescripts, that cater to the diverse interests of theatre professionals, students of theatre and community theatre groups alike. Their commitment to promoting emerging playwrights and fresh theatrical voices has made them a highly regarded resource within the theatrical community.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact: Jean Klein at info@bluemoonplays.com or Eric Hiller eric@peoplemusical.com
Jean Klein
Blue Moon Plays
+1 612-723-5369
info@bluemoonplays.com or eric@peoplemusical.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube