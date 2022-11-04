Music in the Clouds, A One Hour Original American Musical Release is announced by Melody Bay Productions, LLC
A One-hour Original American Musical
We are excited to announce the release of this one hour American musical, "Music in The Clouds.”TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELODY BAY PRODUCTIONS, L.L.C., announces the release of the new one hour original American musical: “Music in the Clouds.”
— James Gutzman, CEO, Melody Bay Productions, LLC
This is a fun-loving story of students returning for fall semester. Romance is in the air and so is the excitement of making new friends,
catching up on lost time and preparing for the Drama Department’s upcoming musical auditions. The biggest question on everyone’s
mind is whether campus life can ever be like it was before face masks and vaccines?
Melody Bay Productions, LLC is excited to offer complete binders with script and musical score along with a USB with the soundtrack, both with and without vocals.
For more information on how to obtain this show for your professional theatre, community theatre, universities and schools
contact us at: Melodybaypro@gmail.com or call directly at: 612-240-0964. You can also learn more by visiting our website at melodybaypro.com
James Gutzman
Melody Bay Productions, LLC
+1 612-240-0964
email us here
