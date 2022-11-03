MELODY BAY PRODUCTIONS, L.L.C., is excited to announce the release of “PEOPLE R READY-The Musical”

Melody Bay Production, LLC Melody Bay Production, LLC

TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA, USA, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELODY BAY PRODUCTIONS, L.L.C., is excited to announce the release of the new original American musical: “ PEOPLE R READY-The Musical .” This is a fun-loving story of students returning for fall semester. Romance is in the air and so is the excitement of making new friends, catching up on lost time and preparing for the Drama Department’s upcoming musical auditions. The biggest question on everyone’s mind is whether campus life can ever be like it was before face masks and vaccines? Melody Bay Productions, LLC offers a complete package including the script and musical score along with a USB with the soundtrack, both with and without vocals.For more information on how to obtain this show for your professional theatre, community theatre, universities and schoolscontact us at: Melodybaypro@gmail.com or call directly at: 612-240- 0964. You can also learn more by visiting our website at melodybaypro.com

