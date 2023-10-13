Rebuilding Central Cook County - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, October 13 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





COOK COUNTY - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the central Cook County area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects represent a total investment of more than $128 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the central Cook County region and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The ten projects are all scheduled to be completed between 2023 and 2027:

LaGrange Road (U.S. 12/20/45) over Santa Fe Drive, Sanitary & Ship Canal, I&M Canal & Canadian National Railroad in Countryside, Hodgkins, Justice and Willow Springs, ongoing project includes bridge repair, deck replacement and lighting. Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane will remain open during construction. Construction began last spring and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024.

ongoing project includes bridge repair, deck replacement and lighting. Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane will remain open during construction. Construction began last spring and is anticipated to be completed in spring 2024. Pulaski Road from Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) to Cermak Road in Chicago , ongoing resurfacing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

, ongoing resurfacing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed later this fall. East Avenue from Joliet Road to 55th Street in Countryside, Hodgkins and McCook , ongoing project includes intersection reconstruction and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began last spring and is estimated to be complete in spring 2024.

, ongoing project includes intersection reconstruction and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began last spring and is estimated to be complete in spring 2024. Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) over Beltway Railway Company in Bedford Park and Chicago, ongoing project includes bridge deck resurfacing and repairs. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began in 2021 and is estimated to be complete by the end of this year.

ongoing project includes bridge deck resurfacing and repairs. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began in 2021 and is estimated to be complete by the end of this year. 55th Street from Interstate 294 (Tri-State Tollway) to west of Plainfield Road in Western Springs, Lyons Township, Countryside and LaGrange , upcoming project includes intersection widening and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin later this fall and completed fall 2025.

, upcoming project includes intersection widening and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin later this fall and completed fall 2025. Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over 95th Street (U.S. 12/20) in Oak Lawn , upcoming project includes bridge widening and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin later this fall and completed fall 2025.

, upcoming project includes bridge widening and resurfacing. At least one lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin later this fall and completed fall 2025. East Avenue at 47th Street in McCook , upcoming traffic signal installation project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. This project is anticipated to begin fall 2025 and completed fall 2026.

, upcoming traffic signal installation project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. This project is anticipated to begin fall 2025 and completed fall 2026. LaGrange Road (U.S. 12) at Archer Avenue (Illinois 171) and 79th Street in Willow Springs and Justice , upcoming bridge replacement project. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and complete in summer 2025.

, upcoming bridge replacement project. At least one lane will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and complete in summer 2025. 79th Street from Archer Avenue to Cicero Avenue in Justice and Burbank , upcoming resurfacing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed spring 2025.

, upcoming resurfacing project. Daily lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed spring 2025. Eisenhower Expressway at Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park, upcoming project includes bridge resurfacing and installation of retaining walls. Daily lane closures with some full bridge closures will be needed to complete the work. This project is anticipated to begin spring 2026 and complete fall 2027.

"Safe, reliable infrastructure enables people to move about their communities freely, powering businesses, connecting workers to their jobs and creating economic development and tourism opportunities," said state Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). "Upgrading our roads and bridges will give every traveler peace of mind while creating new jobs and contributing to stronger, safer communities."





"Rebuild Illinois is making a real difference in the lives of people in the 21st district," said state Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid (D-Bridgeview). "I look forward to the convenience and economic benefits for our region of a newly resurfaced 79th Street right here in Bridgeview. These are investments that are very much needed, and I couldn't be prouder to support them."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the central Cook County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



