Mallard Creek Polymers Expands Product Portfolio with VAE Emulsions and Powders Ahead of the Western Coatings Show 2023
MCP introducing a series of vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) emulsions & redispersible powdersCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP), an industry leader specializing in synthetic water-based emulsions across various markets and applications, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its product portfolio. The company is set to introduce a series of vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) emulsions and redispersible powders, enhancing its offerings to meet the growing demand for these essential materials.
In today's challenging supply environment, where obtaining VAE emulsions has at times been both challenging and expensive due to supply limitations, MCP is leveraging its innovative supply chain approach to offer a commitment to exceptional long-term value and service. With decades of technical expertise and a deep understanding of various applications, MCP is dedicated to helping its customers achieve cost-effective technical solutions, empowering them to develop competitive advantages in their respective industries.
MCP's expanded product portfolio now includes VAE polymer emulsions and VAE redispersible powders. VAE polymer emulsions are a versatile foundation for formulating high-performance products across a wide spectrum of applications. Meanwhile, VAE redispersible powders find application in various construction materials, including tile adhesives, grouts, finishing plasters, troweling compounds, thin-set mortars, and sealing slurries.
To discover more about Mallard Creek Polymers and its expanded product offerings, we invite you to visit us at Booth #235 during the Western Coatings Show in Las Vegas from October 15 to 18, 2023.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, LLC (MCP):
MCP is dedicated to fulfilling customer needs with an expanding range of synthetic emulsion polymers, driven by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The company offers a diverse selection of water-based emulsions, including styrene-butadiene, pure acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products, serving both domestic and international clients. MCP operates from its state-of-the-art facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, in collaboration with an extensive network of manufacturing partners. As a privately held specialty chemical company, MCP stands for innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. Its product line spans adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing &
packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper sectors. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.MCPolymers.com or contact Brennon Harrison at brennon.harrison@mcpolymers.com.
