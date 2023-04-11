Door Systems installs New Overhead Garage Door to Local Non-Profit

Door Systems and West Stanley pose in front of newly installed garage door
Before new garage door has been installed
Newly installed garage door
Door Systems is happy to play a part in the renovations happening at West Stanly Christian Ministries to bring a safe space to local youth.
Door Systems can’t reach hundreds in the community, but we can put up doors. We knew that if we played our part and worked together with a local business, together a change for the better could happen”
The Charlotte-based company wanted to do something special for the people who make Charlotte and the surrounding area such a special place they call home their company. During the giveaway, they realized that “Door Systems can’t reach hundreds in the community, but we can put up doors. We knew that if we played our part and worked together with a local business, together a change for the better could happen.” said Door Systems President Kyle Hillard.
“We have to take a step back and listen to what the Lord needs us to do, so after speaking with Stanfield’s Chief of Police, it was decided that the area needed a safe place for the community's youth to hang out. So that is what we are doing. And it’s encouraging when businesses see our organization's value to the community and want to assist us in moving forward. Some people get it!” said Robert Britt, West Stanly Director.
West Stanly Christian Ministries, located in Stanfield, NC, is a non-profit with eight different branches to serve their community, from a thrift store and clothing closet to a food pantry and crisis assistance interventions. You can find out more about their services and ways to donate on their website.
About Door Systems, part of ASSA ABLOY
Headquartered in Charlotte and part of the ASSA ABLOY global family, Door Systems is proud to offer the best overhead door, loading dock equipment, and access solutions throughout North America. Our extraordinary people and their expertise in each of our local offices are dedicated to providing world-class products, services, and support as our commitment to our customers.
