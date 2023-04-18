Knowmad and Lievant partner to give industrial marketers more powerful ways to expand their growth online

By combining the strengths of both agencies, industrial companies can reach a global market 24/7 and unlock their growth potential.
"We're always looking for new ways to help our clients grow online," said William McKee, Principal at Knowmad Digital Marketing. "We know that most industrial companies struggle to grow online because of limited marketing resources. This partnership expands our service offering and opens the door to new growth opportunities for our clients."
Available services include SEO, PPC, content development, website design, e-commerce, 3D modeling, social media management, analytics, email marketing, and digital marketing strategy.
Francisco Arinci, US Managing Partner of Lievant, said, "E-commerce, 3D modeling, and augmented reality (AR) have revolutionized the way B2B businesses operate and offer a wide range of benefits, including reduced costs, increased sales, and an enhanced customer experience."
“With localized teams in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, our clients not only benefit from a global reach, but they also benefit from the distribution of work to manage costs and maximize the return on investment,” adds Arinci.
The Knowmad + Lievant partnership gives industrial marketers more powerful ways to expand their growth online. "We can’t wait to ask our clients, ‘How much more could you grow with reduced operating costs and access to a global market 24/7?’" said, McKee. “We’re excited to offer them that opportunity today.”
About Knowmad Digital Marketing
Knowmad is the leading B2B digital marketing agency for industrial companies with complex products. We build digital marketing systems that attract, nurture, and convert your ideal customers so you can market more effectively and grow online.
Stop wasting time and money on digital marketing that doesn’t work. Book a meeting today to start your growth journey online.
About Lievant
Lievant is one of the top e-Commerce agencies in the Americas. With over a decade of experience and a staff of more than forty Marketing and IT professionals, the cross-border e-Commerce team successfully supports B2B and B2C customers on their vision to venture into new horizons.
Lievant’s technical capabilities in 3D Animation and AR tools are complemented by its real-time, dynamically interactive analytical proprietary Smart Dashboard, enhancing the opportunities for the brands it represents.
