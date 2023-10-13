Maine DOE Update – October 13, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The Immigrant Data Entry Webinar has been moved to November 6th at 10 am. | More

Certification of the Staff EPS Counts is due on October 30th. This report is used in the calculation of EPS funding allocations. | More

Certification of the October 1 Student Count Report opens on October 16th and is due on October 30th. This report is used in the calculation of EPS funding allocations. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Educate Maine named East End Community School third-grade teacher Joshua Chard as Maine’s 2024 Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during a surprise ceremony with students and educators at Chard’s school in Portland. | More

As part of the scheduled periodic review of the Maine Learning Results, the Maine Department of Education is seeking public comments regarding the proposed revisions to the social studies standards and the science standard in Rule Chapter 132. These comments will inform the continued work of the standards revision teams and are an integral part of the rulemaking process. | More

The Maine Department of Education is requesting an approval by the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) to revise its approved consolidated ESSA State Plan under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA). In this first phase, Maine is requesting the amendment to account for the transition to Maine’s new state general assessment, the Maine Through Year Assessment. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites students, friends, families, community members, educational organizations or associations, co-workers, and supervisors to nominate school employees for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to launch, “What Holds Us Together,” a new podcast celebrating Maine schools. Each month, Commissioner Pender Makin will highlight the inspiring and amazing things happening in Maine schools through conversations with educators, school staff, and students across our State. | More

The leaders of Maine’s adult education community convened in Lewiston for their annual directors meeting. The meeting brought together key figures in the Maine education landscape, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that drive adult education across the state. Daniel Chuhta, Deputy Commissioner at the Maine Department of Education, and Megan Welter, Associate Commissioner of Public Education were both in attendance, highlighting the State’s commitment to adult education. Erica Carley Harris, Policy Analyst for the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, provided valuable insights into policies that shape adult education initiatives in Maine. | More

The 2023 class of Maine AmeriCorps members took the pledge to serve as volunteers during a celebration and service project that took place recently at the Viles Arboretum in Augusta. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is opening applications for the 2023/2024 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meet regularly with the Maine DOE and each other to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. | More

The National Association of State Boards of Education (NASBE) has awarded Maine State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins the 2023 Distinguished Service Award. This national award honors current and former state board members who have made exceptional contributions to education. It represents one of the highest awards NASBE can bestow on a state board of education member. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

After spending the school day teaching math and sustainable agriculture at Madison Area Memorial High School, Joshua Bishop works after hours to run the school’s Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) program. The ELO program at Madison focuses primarily on agriculture with the goal of teaching students valuable work skills while also helping to fight food insecurity in Somerset County. | More

More than 500 CTE educators and CTE partners came together last Friday at the Lewiston Regional Tech Center to participate in more than 20 CTE and career pathways sessions. | More

St. George Municipal School Unit (MSU) was recently selected as one of the 32 national semifinalists for the national Yass Prize, recognizing the “contemporary, inventive, and diverse in-district offerings” provided by St. George School. The small, rural St. George School was chosen among nearly 2,000 applicants representing 27 million students from every sector in education and every grade across all 50 states. | More

The following is a piece from The State Education Standard, a journal of the National State Boards of Education, written by Maine State Board of Education Student Representative Ryan Hafner. Ryan is a Senior at Hampton Academy and co-chairs the Maine DOE Student Cabinet. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities. Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules. The PLC will incorporate the work developed by the MDOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists. | More

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is excited to announce a Fall Conference on November 9th at the University of Maine Augusta from 9:30 am – 1:30 am with the theme, “Circle Up!” | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce the launch of an innovative training program aimed at empowering school principals to champion equity-based Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) for comprehensive student success. | More

