Resources for Educators for Talking with Students About the Conflict Between Israel and Hamas 

School leaders, teachers, and staff are often tasked with helping our students and their families grapple with what’s happening in the news. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has compiled the following list of resources to assist educators in helping students process the violence, terror, and news coming from the Middle East. 

Discussing the History 

While the current war is between Israel and Hamas, it is important for students to have background on the long history of conflict, attempted peace processes, and the people living in the region.  

Talking with Students 

In the Classroom 

Additional Resources 

Trauma-Informed Resources for School Systems 

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network provides resources that can be filtered by topic, keyword, and audience with a focus on how adults can identify traumatic responses in young people and how to support them.   

For All Ages 

  • If you are an educator in need of additional support, The FrontLine WarmLine is also available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week by calling 207-221-8196 or texting 898-211.  
  • For additional support, please reach out to your school-based mental health professionals such as the school counselor or social worker if needed. Parents and students can also call 211 for additional community resources.  If you are a parent and believe your or your child’s mental well-being is in jeopardy, call or text 1-888-568-1112 or emergency responders. 

These resources are neither meant to be exhaustive nor is their inclusion an endorsement of a particular viewpoint. 

