Governor Abbott Announces JCB Manufacturing Facility Expansion In San Antonio

TEXAS, October 13 - October 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that JCB, Inc. (JCB) will construct a new facility to manufacture construction equipment in San Antonio. The project is expected to create more than $265 million in capital investment and more than 1,500 new jobs through 2028. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $5,684,350 and a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $42,000 has been extended to JCB.

"Texas remains the best place in America for businesses to call home," said Governor Abbott. "Companies from across the nation and around the world continue to relocate to Texas and expand here because we offer an unmatched economic climate with business-friendly policies that empower them to succeed. We are proud to welcome JCB to San Antonio and look forward to the hundreds of good-paying jobs and millions in investment this new facility will bring to hardworking Texans in Bexar County. Working together, we will continue to strengthen our manufacturing industry and build a brighter Texas of tomorrow."

"The growth we’ve experienced in the past few years in North America has been extensive and demand for our products continues to grow," said JCB North America President and CEO Richard Fox-Marrs. "The decision to expand our manufacturing footprint will bring us even closer to our customers and will allow us to further capitalize on market opportunities in North America."

"Today, we celebrate the world’s largest, privately-owned construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment manufacturer joining our San Antonio community," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "Committed to reinvigorating American-made products, JCB is strengthening and expanding its North American manufacturing network with its new facility. We are thrilled that JCB is bringing 1,500 new, quality jobs to San Antonio."

"JCB is the latest win for Bexar County’s advanced manufacturing industry," said Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. "With Toyota, Navistar, and now JCB, we can’t overstate the impact of these manufacturing operations that create significant multiplier effects beyond the initial job and capital investments. That’s why we invest so heavily to grow and sustain advanced manufacturing in our region."

"We are thrilled to welcome JCB to our Greater San Antonio region," said greater:SATX President & CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera. "This represents the largest single investment of new jobs in our San Antonio region in over 20 years. This project’s impact will be felt for generations to come as the more than 1,500 jobs will provide career opportunities with pathways to economic mobility for so many in our community. We look forward to supporting JCB as it builds its operations in the region."

Founded in 1945 in Staffordshire, England, JCB is a leading manufacturer of construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment.

Learn more about JCB.