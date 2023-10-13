Operation Lone Star Constructs More Border Wall To Deter Illegal Entry

TEXAS, October 13 - October 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 476,200 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 35,100 criminal arrests, with more than 32,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 432 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott: Texas Works Day And Night To Build Our Own Border Wall

Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ ongoing construction of its border wall to stop illegal entry into our state and nation, which will continue until President Biden secures the border.

Governor Abbott: Texans Must Join The Fight Against Fentanyl Crisis

President Biden’s border crisis continues to allow deadly fentanyl to flood into communities across the nation, but Texas is raising awareness of the devastating crisis to save more innocent lives.

This inaugural Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas, the Governor urges all Texans to learn the signs of fentanyl poisonings and how to help prevent more deaths.

Governor Abbott signed a law earlier this year designating October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas.

WATCH: DPS Aircraft Operations Division Apprehends Smugglers Near Eagle Pass

Newsmax’s Jaeson Jones embedded with the DPS Aircraft Operations Division as pilots helped apprehend human smugglers chasing a family of migrants near Eagle Pass. Two helicopters spotted and helped rescue a family from four hostage-takers 25 miles from the border in Texas. In total, three different groups were located in the area, with 14 additional people taken into custody by DPS.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Boat Teams Detect, Deter Illegal River Activity

Texas National Guard’s Swift Response Team patrol the Rio Grande River to detect and deter the illegal smuggling of narcotics, weapons, and migrants near Brownsville. Working with state and local law enforcement, the boat teams have extended capabilities within their respective zones to respond to transnational criminal activity.

“We’re a huge force multiplier out here with our boats,” said Sgt. Torres, squad leader, Swift Response Company. “For us, our main goal is to get that good traffic, the guys we don’t want to be here, those guys who are not going to do any good here.”

WATCH: DPS Trooper Stops Human Smuggler With Three Illegal Immigrants

During a traffic stop in Hidalgo County, a DPS trooper stopped a human smuggler, and the driver from Donna bailed out and attempted to evade on foot. The trooper pursued and eventually stopped him. The driver admitted he was paid $50 per person to smuggle three illegal immigrants into the United States from Mexico.

All three illegal immigrants were apprehended and referred to Border Patrol. The driver was charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

WATCH: DPS Trooper Discovers Eight Illegal Immigrants In Back Of Pickup Truck

A DPS trooper discovered eight illegal immigrants, including a 17-year-old, hidden underneath a tarp in the back of a pickup truck during a traffic stop on US-90 in Kinney County. All were from Mexico and referred to Border Patrol. The driver was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.

DPS Brush Team Helps With Smuggling Operation, Arrest Of Cartel Operatives

Members of DPS’ Brush Team worked with Border Patrol Agents for an anti-smuggling operation in the Rio Grande Valley. DPS helped arrest six human smuggling guides and make 71 apprehensions, which included two Gulf Cartel operatives.

Texas National Guard Assists With Seizure Of Marijuana Worth $120,000

Texas National Guard soldiers on patrol recently identified a group of people with large packs in an area known as an illegal smuggling route. Working with law enforcement, soldiers helped apprehend three individuals and seize marijuana with a street value of more than $120,000. That same day, soldiers assigned to Task Force East stopped four individuals suspected of crossing illegally into Texas from Mexico.

The two incidents are part of nearly 900,000 total criminal events the Texas National Guard has encountered as part of Operation Lone Star since March 2021.

DPS Brush Team Arrests Multiple Illegal Immigrants For Criminal Trespass

DPS’ Brush Team arrested multiple groups of illegal immigrants for criminal trespass in Eagle Pass this week. Some among the group were dressed in camouflage clothing in an attempt to remain undetected and bypass checkpoints by trespassing on private ranches in Kinney County.