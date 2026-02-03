Governor Abbott Appoints Gray To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, February 3 - February 3, 2026 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott appointed JoMeka Gray to the State Board for Educator Certification for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.

JoMeka Gray of Belton is the district and campus teacher leader at Kennedy-Powell STEM Elementary in Temple Independent School District (ISD). She has been in education for more than 12 years and previously taught first grade at Killeen ISD and kindergarten and first grade at Temple ISD. She has served on the Contemporary Relevance Committee. She is a member of the Texas State Teacher Association, the Texas Classroom Teacher Association, and the National Education Association. Additionally, she volunteers with the Girl Scouts in Central Texas. Gray received a Bachelor of Arts from Louisiana Tech University and has an Early Childhood National Board Certification, Generalist (EC-6) Certification, and English as a Second Language Supplemental Certification.