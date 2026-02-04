Governor Abbott Announces $17 Million TMVRLF Loan To The City Of Del Rio

TEXAS, February 4 - February 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) today announced a $17 million loan from the Texas Military Value Revolving Loan Fund (TMVRLF) to the city of Del Rio. The funds will be used to rehabilitate the San Felipe East Springs Containment Wall and expand and modernize the City of Del Rio’s Water Treatment Plant. The two water projects will add resiliency to the water capacity of the City of Del Rio and the Laughlin Air Force Base.

“Texas is proud to support the City of Del Rio and the Laughlin Air Force Base as we invest in critical water infrastructure that Texans depend on,” said Governor Abbott. “These funds will strengthen the local community, support mission readiness at Laughlin, and advance our commitment to a strong military community across Texas. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their investment and dedication to the future of Southwest Texas and our military communities.”

The TMVRLF is a comprehensive loan program providing financial assistance to defense communities in Texas. The TMVRLF is financed through the sale of general obligation bonds. The loan program provides financial assistance to defense communities for projects that will enhance the military value of military bases in Texas communities.