Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,668 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces $17 Million TMVRLF Loan To The City Of Del Rio

TEXAS, February 4 - February 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) today announced a $17 million loan from the Texas Military Value Revolving Loan Fund (TMVRLF) to the city of Del Rio. The funds will be used to rehabilitate the San Felipe East Springs Containment Wall and expand and modernize the City of Del Rio’s Water Treatment Plant. The two water projects will add resiliency to the water capacity of the City of Del Rio and the Laughlin Air Force Base. 

“Texas is proud to support the City of Del Rio and the Laughlin Air Force Base as we invest in critical water infrastructure that Texans depend on,” said Governor Abbott. “These funds will strengthen the local community, support mission readiness at Laughlin, and advance our commitment to a strong military community across Texas. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their investment and dedication to the future of Southwest Texas and our military communities.”

The TMVRLF is a comprehensive loan program providing financial assistance to defense communities in Texas. The TMVRLF is financed through the sale of general obligation bonds. The loan program provides financial assistance to defense communities for projects that will enhance the military value of military bases in Texas communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces $17 Million TMVRLF Loan To The City Of Del Rio

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.