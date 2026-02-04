Texas Opens Applications For Texas Education Freedom Accounts

TEXAS, February 4 - February 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted that families can now apply for the Texas Education Freedom Account (TEFA) program. Administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts under Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, the TEFA program gives parents greater freedom and flexibility in choosing the best educational environment for their children.

"With Texas Education Freedom Accounts, more parents can choose the learning environment that’s best for their child and more students will be able to reach their unique potential," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage Texas families to apply for the program which puts parents in the driver's seat of their child's education. This program puts Texas on the pathway to become the No. 1 state for education.”

“Governor Abbott’s unwavering leadership made this moment possible for Texas families,” said Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock. “The Texas Education Freedom Account program puts parents firmly in charge of their children’s education, ensuring families have real options and the flexibility to choose the educational path that best meets their child’s needs, setting students across Texas up for success.”

In May, Governor Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 2 (Creighton/Buckley), establishing the TEFA program which allows eligible students to direct funding toward their choice of preapproved educational providers and services such as private school tuition, instructional materials, and educational therapies. With $1 billion in funding for the 2026-2027 school year, the program will be the largest day-one launch in the country.

The TEFA program is accepting online applications from February 4 through March 17, 2026. All Texas children are eligible to apply if they live in Texas and are a United States citizen or were lawfully admitted into the U.S. This is not a first-come, first-served program. Families can apply any time during the application window without affecting their child's chances of receiving funding.

Find the required documents for the application here.