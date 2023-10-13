Creative Saskatchewan Brings a Cowboy Christmas to Maple Creek

CANADA, October 13 - Released on October 13, 2023

A special premier of A Cowboy Christmas will be held in Maple Creek tonight as the official launch for the holiday-themed rom-com that was filmed in the community with funding from the Government of Saskatchewan through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Grant.

"It is so exciting to support productions like this, who have chosen to film in our province and are so willing to work with local communities and give back," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The benefits of projects like this are numerous and cast a wide net in terms of the positive economic effects in Saskatchewan." Creative Saskatchewan invested $172,000 into the production, which is anticipated to inject approximately $800,000 of economic activity back into the province.

"This is so Saskatchewan," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "Not only has this film created jobs and produced solid return of investment, but the community really rallied to make this show a success."

Over 200 locals participated in the production, decorating the main street, playing extras in their Christmas sweaters and re-creating their seasonal market just for the show.

"The people of Maple Creek really came through for us on this production," Trilight Entertainment Producer Jessica Watch said. "They went above and beyond in every aspect to make this production happen and run as smoothly as it did. Every person we met wanted to help. They welcomed us with open arms, and we could not be more grateful for their help and support!"

"A Cowboy Christmas was filmed in the area in March 2023," Maple Creek Mayor Michelle McKenzie said. "The premiere is doubling as a fundraiser for the community. Attendees can meet the film crew while snapping photos on the red carpet and enjoying local food. The Production showcases the community of Maple Creek. Where we get the impossible done with a smile on our faces and a song in our hearts. We welcome any and all upcoming opportunities to share the warmth and wonder of our area."

The world will certainly get a good look at Saskatchewan's grasslands, Historic Reesor Ranch and small-town charm when the show is released internationally in Winter 2023.

The movie features a successful marketing executive who is sent to a guest ranch to woo a new client. She braves an unplugged life, outwits the schemes of an ambitious co-worker and wins the reluctant heart of a handsome cowboy. The movie is produced by Regina-based Trilight Entertainment.

The trailer for A Cowboy Christmas is available here. Images are available for sharing here.

About Creative Saskatchewan

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

