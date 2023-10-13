Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,495 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ Non-Compliant Sex Offender

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/5/23 at 1307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Non-Compliant

 

ACCUSED: Justin Purvis                                       

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Society

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 5, 2023, Justin Purvis was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Purvis had not done this and was approximately 5 months late. Purvis was issued a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    11/21/23 @ 0800Hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ Non-Compliant Sex Offender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more