Williston Barracks/ Non-Compliant Sex Offender
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/5/23 at 1307 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Non-Compliant
ACCUSED: Justin Purvis
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Society
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 5, 2023, Justin Purvis was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Purvis had not done this and was approximately 5 months late. Purvis was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 @ 0800Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
