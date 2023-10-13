Williston Barracks/ Non-Compliant Sex Offender

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1006688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/5/23 at 1307 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sex Offender Registry Non-Compliant

ACCUSED: Justin Purvis

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Society

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 5, 2023, Justin Purvis was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Purvis had not done this and was approximately 5 months late. Purvis was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 @ 0800Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.