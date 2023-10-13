Submit Release
Certification Open, Due Soon: October 1 Student Counts

Certification of the October 1 Student Count Report opens on October 16th and is due on October 30th. This report is used in the calculation of EPS funding allocations.

Special Education Directors in school administrative units (SAUs) with publicly funded students will need to Review and Certify the EF-S-05 Part 1 (Special Education Child Count) BEFORE superintendents can certify overall counts.

Superintendents in SAUs with publicly funded students are required to review and certify the October 1 Student Count report in NEO and submit it to the Maine DOE.

Resources:

For questions about data reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

