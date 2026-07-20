Presque Isle High School Pathways Program Supports Student Success Through Alternative Education

Students from Presque Isle High School’s Pathways Program participate in a spring cleanup at Mantle Lake Park in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle High School’s Pathways Program, part of MSAD 1, is an alternative education program that serves students in grades 9-12 from Presque Isle, Mapleton, Chapman, Castle Hill, and Westfield. The program provides a safe, supportive environment where students reconnect with learning through flexible instruction, personalized schedules, academic support, and positive relationships with staff. Through these opportunities, students build the academic, social, and life skills needed for graduation and post-secondary success.

One student’s story in particular highlights the impact of Pathways.

“When this student first joined the program, they experienced selective mutism and were hesitant to come into the building,” Pathways lead teacher Laura Roope said. “Now, as a senior, they’re an active leader in the classroom.”

The student joined Pathways midway through freshman year after struggling in middle school and during the transition back to in-person learning following the pandemic. Over time, the student gained confidence, built friendships, and participated in both Pathways and mainstream classes.

This spring, the student will graduate and attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle, where the student plans to pursue a career in early childhood education.

“This student always had above-average ability,” Roope said. “They just needed the right support, confidence, and a sense of belonging.”

Stories like this, Roope said, are part of what has kept her dedicated to alternative education for nearly two decades.

“I have the best job in the district,” Roope expressed.

Individualized Learning and Flexible Support

The Pathways Program tailors schedules and coursework to students’ goals, academic needs, and learning styles. Some students attend the program full time, while others remain connected to mainstream classes and receive additional support as needed.

“When I first started the year in regular classes, I couldn’t handle the noise and chaos because of my migraines. Here, it is quiet and not chaotic,” a Pathways Program student said.

In a single classroom through Pathways, students may simultaneously work on biology, algebra, English, credit recovery, or independent reading. Roope and her co-teacher personalize pacing and instruction while maintaining high expectations.

“We expect students to act as if they are in a work setting,” Roope said. “We’re preparing them for life after high school and teaching them to find answers independently.”

Roope said many students thrive when given greater ownership over their learning in a flexible environment.

“Students value having control over their pace and asking for help when they need it,” Roope said.

Pathways classrooms are collaborative and discussion based.

“Sometimes, one student asks a question about history or current events, and suddenly the entire room is involved in a meaningful discussion,” Roope said. “There’s social-emotional learning happening alongside the academics.”

Building Relationships and Supporting Student Growth

Relationship building and social-emotional support are central to the Pathways Program. Every other week, students participate in structured circle discussions that encourage communication, empathy, reflection, and respectful listening. Staff also use these conversations to identify students who may need additional support or connection to school-based mental health resources.

“A lot of these students are going to get upset or frustrated, and that’s okay,” Roope said. “The important thing is supporting them as they work through those feelings and return ready to learn.”

Students and families also review individualized expectations during the intake process, helping establish clear communication and shared accountability from the beginning. The program uses restorative and trauma-informed approaches when addressing behavioral and emotional challenges. Rather than immediately removing students from the learning environment when they are experiencing behavioral and emotional challenges, staff work with students to reflect, de-escalate, and rebuild trust.

“We work to keep communication open and involve families as partners,” Roope said. “When everyone works together, students are more successful.”



Connecting Learning to Community

Community-based learning and service projects help students in the Pathways Program to connect academics to real-world experiences. Students participate in environmental cleanups, local park projects, and outdoor learning opportunities across Aroostook County. Partnerships with organizations, including the Francis Malcolm Science Center and the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, provide hands-on experiences connected to science, history, and environmental stewardship.

“These experiences help students build confidence and feel connected to their community,” Roope said.

This year, Pathways students are studying the environmental and historical impact of the former Loring Air Force Base through interdisciplinary projects focused on biodiversity, ecosystems, military history, and environmental restoration. Pathways also partners with the local elementary school to deliver Catch My Breath, an initiative that is helping younger students to build skills related to vape and smoking prevention, healthy decision making, self-esteem, bullying prevention, and peer pressure.

“One of my favorite things is going over to the elementary school and teaching them about bullying, peer pressure, empathy, and anti-vaping,” a Pathways Program student said. “I like working with kids and teaching them things they can take with them as they grow.”



Early Intervention and Ongoing Support

The Pathways Program also plays an important role in the district’s dropout prevention and early intervention efforts.

“Freshman year, I didn’t really go to school. Now, I’m able to be in this program, and I will graduate high school next year,” a Pathways Program student said.

Some students initially connect with the program through academic monitoring, coaching, study hall support, or credit recovery before transitioning into more intensive programming, if needed. Teachers, counselors, social workers, and administrators regularly review student progress and identify students who may benefit from additional intervention and support.

“I transferred from Caribou and thought I wasn’t going to graduate school. Then I transferred into Pathways for science credit recovery. Now, I’m in Pathways full time, and I’m actually going to graduate on time, which wouldn’t have been possible without this program,” said another Pathways Program student.

“We aim to eliminate barriers and help students rediscover the joy of learning,” Roope said.

As schools across Maine continue exploring ways to support students with diverse strengths and challenges, programs like Pathways demonstrate how alternative education can provide flexible, relationship-centered opportunities that help students reconnect with school and prepare for life after graduation.