Due Soon: Staff Certification

Certification of the Staff EPS Counts is due on October 30th. This report is used in the calculation of EPS funding allocations.

Special Education Directors need to Review and Certify the EF-S-05 Part 2 (Special Education Staff Count) BEFORE superintendents can certify overall counts. Superintendents are required to review and certify the Staff Certification report in NEO and submit to the Maine DOE.

Resources:

For questions about data reporting please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896