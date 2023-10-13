November Webinar: Immigrant Data Entry (UPDATED)

The Immigrant Data Entry Webinar has been moved to November 6th at 10 am.
The Maine DOE Data and ESOL teams are collaborating to review reporting requirements and data entry of students who are eligible for Immigrant Services. This webinar will be focused on identifying eligible students, communication between ESOL coordinators and Data Specialists, and how to enter data into State Synergy for reporting.
