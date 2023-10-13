DNR enforcement actions, published 10/12/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dubuque County

Jason Wolfe

Pay a $2,500 administrative penalty.

Scott County

FG80 Holdings, LLC

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, including the stormwater pollution prevention plan; cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Butler County

Brian Young

Comply with Iowa's open burning regulations and waste tire storage laws at all times in the future; immediately cease burning tires or any other regulated combustible material; properly dispose of remaining solid waste on site and provide disposal receipts; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.

Cerro Gordo County

Dennis L. Reich

Comply with Iowa's open burning regulations and waste tire storage laws at all times in the future; immediately cease burning tires or any other regulated combustible material; and pay a $3,100 administrative penalty.