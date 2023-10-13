Commencement of working visit in the Kyrgyz Republic

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akilbek Japarov, welcomed the President of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at Manas International Airport.