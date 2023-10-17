BostonSight Partners with Moorfields Eye Hospital to Bring BostonSight SCLERAL and Education to the United Kingdom
With Moorfields’ aligned focus on clinical care, scientific research, education, and medical device manufacturing, the partnership between our organizations makes a fantastic match.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased and damaged corneas and dry eye, announced today a licensing partnership with Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom.
“This partnership continues our commitment to ensure no one suffers loss of sight from corneal disease or irregularities and brings us one step closer to a world where everyone who needs a scleral lens can access one,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight’s President and CEO. “Patient care is the cornerstone of BostonSight’s mission. With Moorfields’ aligned focus on clinical care, scientific research, education, and medical device manufacturing, the partnership between our organizations makes a fantastic match.”
Under the agreement, Moorfields will manufacture and distribute BostonSight SCLERAL® lenses in the UK through the NHS (National Health Service). BostonSight and Moorfields will also collaborate on educational initiatives, for both patients and doctors, to increase awareness of the benefits of scleral lenses and the conditions they treat.
“Being able to produce these scleral lenses in-house will give our optometrists flexibility to effectively manage ocular surface disease and corneal ectasia, to provide comfort and relief to patients, and to help improve their vision,” said Sarah Canning, head of optometry at Moorfields Eye Hospital.
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. PROSE® is our medical treatment for the most severe or challenging ocular surface disease cases, delivered via specially trained eye care professionals at top tertiary eye centers. BostonSight SCLERAL® is our commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America, L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India, Conóptica in Europe, and Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
