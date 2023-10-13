Man Dead After a Motorcycle Accident in Southeast, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a man in Southeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 1:04 a.m., a man was operating a 2021 Harley Davidson Trike southbound on I-295 South at exit 1C, Martin Luther King Junior Avenue/ 11th Street, SE. While on the ramp the motorcycle struck the guard rail, ejecting the man over the guard rail.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Don Antonio Coleman of Southwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.