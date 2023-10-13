Nijigen no Mori × "CITYHUNTER THE MOVIE: Angel Dust": "CITYHUNTER THE MISSION" Continues Through November 12th

The limited-time event opened to rave reviews on July 15th.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) has collaborated with "CITYHUNTER THE MOVIE: Angel Dust" to open the limited time event "CITYHUNTER THE MISSION" at the anime park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, from Saturday, July 15th.

Commemorating the new film "CITYHUNTER THE MOVIE: Angel Dust", itself based on the massively popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series "CITYHUNTER", the limited time event offers park guests an immersive experience in a stealth infiltration game, running from Saturday, July 15th to Sunday, November 12th.

Premier medical group "Nijigen Medical System" (NMS) has set up operations within Nijigen no Mori, and participants of up to four in one group infiltrate the premises to uncover and stop a conspiracy. Within the NMS premises, participants coordinate with "City Hunter" Ryo Saeba and his partner Kaori Makimura on a mission to infiltrate the research facility, bypass security, destroy data, and rescue the client. The stealth game has a time limit which is cut further when caught by the patrolling guards, so participants must elude their watchful eye and complete the mission within the time limit to avoid getting a "game over".

■Overview: CITYHUNTER THE MISSION

Date: Saturday, July 15th – Sunday, November 12th, 2023

Location: 2425-2 Kusunoki, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", inside Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park）

Content: Collaboration event between Nijigen no Mori and "CITYHUNTER THE MOVIE: Angel Dust", in theaters Friday, September 8th, 2023. Participants act as hackers coordinating with "City Hunter" Ryo Saiba and his partner Kaori Makimura to infiltrate an NMS facility, uncover a conspiracy to control the population, stop the scheme, and rescue the client. Guards patrol the facility and lower the time limit when a participant is caught. The mission is to bypass security while eluding their watchful eye and reach the goal within the time limit. Original goods only available at Nijigen no Mori, as well as original food themed around Ryo Saeba, Kaori Makimura, Umibozu, and other characters are available for purchase within the park.

[Game Story]

At the research facility of premier medical group "Nijigen Medical System" (NMS), state-of-the-art medical research is conducted in the name of life restoration and gene therapy. However, this is in fact a ruse. A conspiracy to control the population is brewing behind closed doors, and the accumulated genetic research data is the vital key to achieving it. When a female NMS researcher learned of this truth and asked City Hunter to destroy the data, NMS put her in confinement.

Tickets: https://ticket.nijigennomori.com/

Operating Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

※Operating hours may vary depending on the season.

※Please see the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Note:

・Information correct at time of writing. Subject to change.

・Latest information will be made public on the official website (see URL below).

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/cityhunter/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office Tel 0799-64-7061

©北条司/コアミックス・「2023 劇場版シティーハンター」製作委員会