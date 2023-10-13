Seasonal "Demon Slayer" Event at Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Continues through January 27th

Premium ticket bonus item: Nijigen no Mori original good "Tanjiro's Box-style Backpack" "Tanjiro's Box-style Backpack" (interior) Premium ticket bonus item: Nijigen no Mori original good "Tanjiro Awaji Tile"

The second "Demon Slayer" collaboration event at Nijigen no Mori will continue through January 27th, 2024.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President and Representative Director: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) opened its second seasonal collaboration event with the anime "Demon Slayer" at the Nijigen no Mori anime park located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park. The event, beginning Friday, July 28th and continuing through Saturday, January 27th, 2024, promises to immerse visitors in the world of "Demon Slayer".

In April of last year, Nijigen no Mori unveiled its first seasonal events in collaboration with "Demon Slayer". The two events (immersive daytime and nighttime experiences) drew large numbers of visitors over their limited-time run. Due to the success of the first event, Nijigen no Mori has announced a second series of events – Nijigen no Mori × "Demon Slayer": "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village" (nighttime event) and Nijigen no Mori × "Demon Slayer": "Riddle Walk: The Missing Hashira in Hanafuru-zato" (daytime event).

In the nighttime event, scenes from the anime's Swordsmith Village Arc are brought vividly to life with projection mapping along a 1.2 kilometer stretch of forest. Participants take on the role of apprentice swordsmiths as they venture into the night forest, following Tanjiro Kamado and the hashiras' epic battle against demons as it unfolds before their eyes.

The daytime event leads participants around an area with character cutouts of the Demon Slayer cast featuring special illustrations from Ufotable, created exclusively for Nijigen no Mori. Along the way, participants take part in one of two riddle-solving games of different difficulty levels. They will join Tanjiro Kamado and his companions as they search Hanafuru-zato and untangle the mystery of the missing hashira.

English instruction kits are available for both events, so visitors from overseas can also join the fun.

Besides Nijigen no Mori exclusive original goods, the park is also serving new original dishes inspired by characters including Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, and others.

■Overview: Nijigen no Mori × "Demon Slayer" Collaboration Event

Date: Friday, July 28th, 2023 – Saturday, January 27th, 2024

Location: 2425-2 Kusunoki, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", inside Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park)

Content: The world of anime "Demon Slayer" is brought vividly to life amongst the lush nature of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can immerse themselves in the world of "Demon Slayer" with both daytime and nighttime events.

①[Nighttime Event] Nijigen no Mori × "Demon Slayer": "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village"

Along a 1.2 km stretch of nighttime forest, projection mapping is used to bring scenes from the "Demon Slayer" anime vividly to life. Participants take on the role of apprentice swordsmiths, following the battle of Tanjiro Kamado and the other hashira against a demon as it unfolded in the Swordsmith Village Arc, and taking on a mission to collect the ore needed to forge a Nichirin Sword.

②[Daytime Event] Nijigen no Mori × "Demon Slayer": "Riddle Walk: The Missing Hashira in Hanafuru-zato"

The event area features character cutouts of the Demon Slayer cast featuring special illustrations from Ufotable, created exclusively for Nijigen no Mori. Participants take part in one of two riddle solving games of different difficulty levels. Participants receive an original collaboration event wooden phone strap as a gift.

③Goods/Food

Nijigen no Mori offers exclusive goods and new original dishes inspired by characters including Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, and others.

※Some goods from the previous year's event will be available again.

※Further details will be made public on the official Nijigen no Mori website.

Operating Hours:

①From sunset to 8：30 p.m.

②10：00 a.m. to sunset

※Opening hours may vary depending on the season.

※Please see the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Note:

・Information correct at time of writing. Subject to change.

・Latest information will be made public on the official website (see URL below).

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/kimetsu_awaji/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office Tel 0799-64-7061

Tickets: Available from the following link - https://ticket.nijigennomori.com/

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable