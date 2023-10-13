TWO THIRDS OF AMERICANS STRUGGLE TO FIND JOY IN THEIR LIVES

The Joy Barometer survey goes on to indicate that young people and females are more likely than average to be struggling to find joy in their lives.

ESPOO, FINKAND, October 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is just one of the key findings from the second wave of the Joy Barometer-TM survey, in which 66% of respondents answered the question “Overall, how joyfully do you feel you are living at present, using a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 means not at all”, by giving a number of 7 or less. One third of respondents gave a number of 5 or less indicating that they are very much struggling to live joyfully.The survey indicates that young people and females are more likely than average to be struggling to find joy in their lives.WELLBEING AND BELONGING: TWO CORE INGREDIENTS TO HARVESTING JOYThe Joy BarometerTM shows clearly that both a sense of wellbeing and a sense of belonging are fundamental to feeling that one lives a joyful life. Additionally, the research shows that having a positive impact on others and the planet helps elevate one’s feeling of joy even further.THE YEAR OF JOY EMPOWERS PEOPLE TO FIND JOY IN THEIR LIVESIn order to help people harvest more joy in their lives the Art and Science of Joy launched the Year of Joy initiative in January this year. Over the last eight months, thousands of members of the free Year of Joy online community have been inspired and empowered to redefine the understanding and application of joy in their lives.Each week, community members have the opportunity to expand their joy horizons, guided by experts in varied Joy Superpowers related to the core joy ingredients of wellbeing, belonging, positive impact and fun. Over the year, not only have we enriched people with knowledge and insights but also forged connections and fostered a sense of belonging within the community forums, as well as given community members practical tips on how to go about harvesting more joy each week.Throughout the year we have hosted numerous live-stream events, most recently attendees were enriched by a session on "Resilience" led by expert Nick Elston and were thoroughly engrossed in an enlightening presentation on "Immersion" with expert Paul Zak. In our livestream event on Discovering Joy at Work, professionals in building workplace joy Debby Schlesinger-Hellman, Larissa Mills, Melissa Goodwin, and Wendy Broersen, shared strategies that redefine and elevate joy in the workplace.Emotional Wellbeing as a Path to JoyOn October 26 at 6pm EST. the Art and Science of Joy is hosting a panel discussion in which experts Paula Rosecky, Heidi Smith, Victor Perton, and Rob Volpe explore the vital connection between emotional well-being and joy. It promises to be a session filled with wisdom and actionable tips, ensuring enrichment for both your personal and professional life. Registration to the event can be made via this link:More about the Year of Joy is available at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com/year-of-joy/ ENDS