THE YEAR OF JOY KICKS OFF WITH AN HOUR OF JOY AND OPTIMISM

The world is going through great transformation, and as we enter a new year, we have a choice of how we want to face this transformation? With joy and optimism or with fear and pessimism?” — Andrew Cannon, co-founder at the Art and Science of Joy

ESPOO, FINLAND, January 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art and Science of Joy is proud to announce that the Year of Joy online community will officially open its doors on January 17, 2023. The community offers people the opportunity to join like-minded people in an uplifting community and throughout the year receive free access to inspiring stories, empowering wisdom, and practical tips to help them find more joy into their lives.The Year of Joy will start with a Week of Optimism and Joy in partnership with The Centre for Optimism.Each week in the Year of Joy, a different “Superpower”, covering one of the four core joy ingredients of wellbeing, belonging, positive impact, and fun, will be featured. Experts will share their knowledge and advice on how to use each Joy Superpower to bring more joy to their lives, as well as to the lives of others.During the Year of Joy there will be many opportunities for engagement online and together in-person, the first will be an online “Hour of Optimism and Joy” live event on Thursday the 19th January at 8pm EST (20 January 12 pm AEST).People can sign up for the event through this link The “Hour of Optimism and Joy” live event will feature Shari Alyse, Andrew Cannon and Debby Schlesinger-Hellman from the Art and Science of Joy, with Noirin Mosley and Victor Perton from the Centre for Optimism, who will lead an interactive discussion on the combined power of Joy and Optimism. The official Hour of Optimism and Joy will be immediately followed by an informal after-party offering participants further opportunity to engage and share.Commenting on the news, Andrew Cannon, co-founder of the Art and Science of Joy and project lead on the Year of Joy initiative, said, “The world is going through great transformation, and as we enter a new year, we have a choice of how we want to face this transformation? With joy and optimism or with fear and pessimism? We are excited to team up with Victor and Noirin from the Centre for Optimism on our mission to empower people to build more joy into their lives.”Noirin Mosley, said, "Optimism fuels and enhances the joy that we can all experience in our daily life. Noirin Mosley, said, "Optimism fuels and enhances the joy that we can all experience in our daily life. There is arguably nothing better than to enjoy and feel a pure moment of joy."Victor Perton believes, "An optimistic spirit can bring significant benefits, including happiness, joy, active longevity, better health including lower risks of cardiovascular disease, better sleep, greater resilience, stronger relationships and increased self-mastery."Registration for the Hour of Optimism and Joy live event is through this link.More information about The Year of Joy is available at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com/year-of-joy/ More information about The Centre for Optimism is available at https://www.centreforoptimism.com/ THE ART AND SCIENCE OF JOYThe Art and Science of Joy is a business providing solutions, including the Joy Barometer and Recipe for Joy, for harvesting joy in people's lives. These tools can be used by individuals who wish to build more joy into their lives, as well as by organizations that wish to enhance their employee experience and nurture a happier and more resilient workforce. Demand is driven by the recognition that people are seeking greater purpose and place more importance on fulfilment and joy in their work and personal life (which in recent years have become inherently intertwined), investing in the employee experience has become critical for retention and for growth. Learn more at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com Main ExecutivesAndrew CannonDebby Schlesinger-HellmanHeadquarters: Espoo, Finland THE CENTRE FOR OPTIMISMThe Centre for Optimism is a research centre researching optimism and positive leadership: It asks people from Presidents and Prime Ministers to people on the street, "What makes you Optimstic?" Its workshops and website provide research-based tools and habits for people to become more optimistic and infect their colleagues. Over its three years of existence, it has worked in hospitals, prison, schools, government departments, universities and corporations to provide people with the personal habits and tool to be more optimistic. Its members and subscribers now spread over 82 countries and its Hour of Optimism series has served communities in difficulty from the Ukraine to the Congo DRC to Afghan refugees.Main ExecutivesVictor Perton CEORobert Masters ChairNóirín MosleyHeadquarters: Melbourne, Australia

