THE ART AND SCIENCE OF JOY ANNOUNCES THAT THE YEAR OF JOY ONLINE COMMUNITY WILL OPEN ITS DOORS ON JANUARY 17, 2023

This unique community offers free access to inspiring stories, empowering wisdom & practical tips on how to build more joy into one's life

FINLAND, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art and Science of Joy, a company on a mission to empower people to live more joy-filled lives, is proud to announce that the Year of Joy online community will open its doors on January 17, 2023, and people can already pre-sign up for the community at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com /year-of-joy/.Everyone seeking more joy in their lives is welcome to join this unique online community project. Each week for one whole year, community participants will be given free access to inspiring stories, empowering wisdom, and practical tips by one of 52 Joy Superpower experts, covering the four core joy ingredients of wellbeing, belonging, positive impact, and fun. Each expert will share their knowledge and advice on how to use each superpower to build joy.Commenting on the news, Andrew Cannon, co-founder of the Art and Science of Joy and project lead on the Year of Joy initiative, said, “The world is going through great transformation, and many people are struggling with all the negativity and fear. The Year of Joy is an opportunity for people who want to say no to fear and yes to joy, to come together and harvest more joy-filled lives for their own benefit and for the benefit of those they love, as well as society and the planet more broadly.”Community members will be able to make use of the Art and Science of Joy’s exclusive Joy Barometer and other tools to evaluate their current state of joy and learn how they can raise their feeling of joy. By offering community participants the possibility to share with and learn from other people who are also on personal missions to build more joy into their lives, the Year of Joy provides people with the opportunity for a positive and uplifting online community experience.Debby Schlesinger-Hellman, co-founder of the Art and Science of Joy, adds, “The Year of Joy program is empowering the market research sector to give back to the people who fuel the sector through their participation in research, as to society more broadly, by sharing with people a recipe for living more joy-filled lives.”The Year of Joy initiative enables joy to be built at scale by leveraging the power of, and working with, a group of distinguished market research companies and associations*.The market research industry is estimated** to interact with 30 million people annually as companies in the industry work to help companies and other organizations make better decisions and better serve their customers/other stakeholders. The Art and Science of Joy is working with its partners to leverage this reach to invite more than 5 million people*** into the Year of Joy community, and is simultaneously empowering the market research sector to give back to the people who fuel the sector through their participation in research, as to society more broadly, by sharing with people a recipe for living more joy-filled lives.“Who can’t benefit from having more joy in their lives? And who better to enable that than a profession that is known for empathy and often in close contact with people throughout society?” commented Melanie Courtright, CEO of the Insights Association. “We’re eager for fresh data to inform and inspire discussion and action in this area, which ties to IA’s efforts to track and elevate mental wellness within the insights community. We’re pleased to lend our support to this initiative and proud to see many IA members also involved.”More information about The Year of Joy is available at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com/year-of-joy/. ///* The Art and Science of Joy thanks its partners, without who’s generous support the Year of Joy initiative would not be possible. The current partners on the initiative are:Market Research Company Partners: Communications for Research, Ebony Marketing Systems, Echo Marketing Research, Fuel + Focus Room, Innovate MR, Quester, Paradigm Sample, RTi Research, Schlesinger Group, Scoot Insights, SyncScript, Zappi.Brand partners: Infinity SquaredMedia partners: Greenbook, Insights Association, and Quirks.Marketing partner: Little Bird Marketing** According to industry expert Lenny Murphy at Greenbook*** The focus in 2023 is on building more joy in North America, since the Art and Science of Joy’s research into the Recipe for Joy has been so far focused on this part of the world. Adults desiring more joy in their lives, wherever they live in the world, are more than welcome to join the community.# ENDS #BACKGROUND INFORMATION FOR EDITORSTHE ART AND SCIENCE OF JOYThe Art and Science of Joy is a business providing solutions, including the Joy Barometer and Recipe for Joy, for harvesting joy in people’s lives. These tools can be used by individuals who wish to build more joy into their lives, as well as by organizations that wish to enhance their employee experience and nurture a happier and more resilient workforce. Demand is driven by the recognition that people are seeking greater purpose and place more importance on fulfillment and joy in their work and personal life (which in recent years have become inherently intertwined), investing in the employee experience has become critical for retention and for growth. Learn more at www.theartandscienceofjoy.com Main ExecutivesAndrew CannonDebby Schlesinger-HellmanHeadquarters: Espoo, FinlandFor further information, images, or interviews please contact:andrew@theartandscienceofjoy.com or debby@theartandscienceofjoy.com

