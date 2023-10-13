Women can do what men do, protecting the forest

VIETNAM, October 13 -

Linh Anh

HÀ NỘI — “Our parents burned the forest at all times of the year for cultivation as it was our growing habit in the mountainous area,” said Lăng Thị A Bé, a member of the forest protection patrol team in Dỗi hamlet, Thượng Lộ commune, Nam Đông district, Thừa Thiên Huế province.

The words hung heavy in the air, revealing a destructive tradition that had plagued their village for generations.

Bé, now a 40-year-old Cơ Tu ethnic woman, had become a beacon of change. Determined to safeguard their ancestral lands, her participation in forest protection was also fuelled by a personal tragedy. "I joined the forest protection patrol team in 2019 when typhoon number 5 swept over the village and destroyed my house," she recounted. The devastation had been a wake-up call, a jarring reminder of the consequences of their actions. "We lost the house, buffaloes, and other assets, and I knew that this came as the forest was ruined," she lamented.

“I joined the forest protection team as I want to save our lives. We know how the traditional habit of forest burning for cultivation caused harm and brought storms to the place, and now we fight against the bad habit,” she said.

Since joining, she has patrolled the wilderness, so far covering over 2,400 kilometres on foot, persistently wading through streams and traversing dense foliage. Her purpose was clear: to preserve the green lungs of the earth and secure the peace of her own village.

Bé was part of a dedicated team of 22 members divided into seven groups. Together, they undertook monthly forest patrols, venturing into remote and inaccessible areas. The work was arduous, often commencing at the break of dawn and extending late into the evening. But the team pressed on, undeterred by the challenges presented by nature itself.

“There are the four ‘No-s’ we are so proud of in our work: no case of encroachment on forest land; no cases of illegal hunting or trading of wildlife; no forest fires and no illegal deforestation,” Bé spoke proudly of the team's credo.

Bé acknowledged the harsh realities of their work. Climate fluctuations, sudden thunderstorms, and encounters with snakes and wild animals were constant companions on their patrols. However, these obstacles only fortified their resolve. They had made a conscious choice to protect the forest, and nothing would stand in their way.

With a resolute gaze, Bé proclaimed, "Even if we have to trek thousands more kilometres, we remain ready to protect the green of the forest and the peace of the entire village." Her words resonated with an unyielding belief in the power of women to effect change. "I believe that there is nothing that men can do that women can't," she asserted.

Bé's dedication and the contributions of women like her were acknowledged at the national forum on "Gender Equality Promotion for Sustainable Forestry Development" held in Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province, last week.

The event witnessed 160 participants raising their voices in recognising and empowering women as key factors in sustainable forestry development.

Santiago Alonso Rodriguez, the Head of Co-operation at the German Embassy to Việt Nam, echoed their sentiments, recognising the progress made in closing the gender gap in Việt Nam.

He said Việt Nam jumped from 83 to 72 in the global gender gap, showing the outstanding efforts in closing gender gaps in the country. He emphasised that women were capable of doing anything when given opportunities and favourable conditions.

Understanding the significance of gender equality and forestry, the German embassy expressed its commitment to further support Việt Nam in these crucial areas. Bé's story, along with the efforts of countless other women, serve as a strong reminder that empowering women was pivotal to achieving sustainable development in the forestry sector.

“Promoting gender equality plays an important role in shaping a sustainable forestry industry,” said Trần Quang Bảo, director of Forestry Department from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Bảo considered gender equality not only a matter of social justice but also a crucial factor in the long-term viability and success of the forestry sector as men and women brought diverse roles, needs, and experiences to the industry, resulting in sustainable forest practices.

Experts said forest covers 42.02 per cent of the nation's land area and plays a central role as natural carbon sinks that contribute to Việt Nam's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

They also mentioned women have provided significant contributions to the rapid growth of the forest economy in Việt Nam, but their economic role and contribution in forestry production systems often remained overlooked and underestimated.

A study conducted by MARD and GIZ in co-operation with the European Forest Institute in 2023 showed that women in the forest industries are still generally disadvantaged in terms of access to professional and technical training opportunities. Thus, women earn less, and the gender wage gap is substantially wider than in Việt Nam’s other economic and industrial sectors.

In Bé’s case, she felt thankful to her husband and others who support and appreciate her work and do not consider her a woman who only stays home and does the housework.

As the director of Kazan Waterfall Community Tourism Co-operative, Bé said that as local people raise awareness about laws related to forest management and protection, they contribute to creating on-site jobs for community members, especially for women in the village, through providing products and services for tourism activities such as food, homestays and traditional products.

The additional income helps women achieve economic stability and take better care of their children, and do so without resorting to illegal activities related to forests, such as illegal deforestation or the hunting and trading of wild animals. — VNS