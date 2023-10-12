American Samoa Takes a Sustainable Leap Forward: Plastics Repurposing

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) and the American Samoan Visitors Bureau have teamed up to deliver the Pacific Tourism Waste Action Initiative (PTWAI) plastics repurposing workshop. This joint effort represented a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

The PTWAI program, led by SPTO, is designed to tackle waste management challenges Pacific communities face in the tourism industry. The initiative seeks innovative and inclusive solutions from the tourism sector to reduce the environmental impact of tourism and safeguard the region’s lands and oceans from pollution, benefiting residents, tourists, and future generations.

From September 18th to 20th in American Samoa, the Plastics Repurposing Workshop offered local participants a fresh perspective on plastic waste management and its untapped potential.

Former U.S. Air Force Veteran Fa’alagiga Nina Tuaáu-Glaude praised the plastic waste training, emphasising that plastic pollution remains a significant issue in American Samoa, the Pacific region, and globally.

In her own words, she remarked, “I gained valuable insights from this plastics repurposing workshop, discovering opportunities I never imagined, where plastics can be transformed into profitable ventures, such as crafting diverse jewelry items.”

Graphic designer Noah Atinae mentioned that the plastics workshop provided valuable insights. “Rather than discarding plastics, this workshop has enlightened us about their potential for more meaningful applications. Over the past three days, we’ve discovered the possibilities of utilising, repurposing, and upcycling plastics.”

Judy Matautia, Training Coordinator with the American Samoa Alliance against Domestic & Sexual Violence, said the workshop provided valuable information on important issues. “It’s not just about learning how to create jewelry. It’s about recognising the significance of our actions. We have a substantial amount of waste that’s like throwing money away. The real focus should be on our collective responsibility in environmental preservation—both as individuals and as a nation. Our role in safeguarding the environment is the bigger picture we need to consider.”

ASVB Director Taimalelagi Minne Tuia expressed her appreciation for the workshop, describing it as a genuine revelation and a stark reminder of the detrimental impact of plastic on small communities.

“I believe that everyone who participated, as well as those who have learned about it, now views plastic through a different lens. Consequently, we aim to safeguard our waters and prevent plastic from accumulating in landfills. This workshop not only served as a powerful reminder but also generated innovative ideas and opened doors to opportunities for us to harness plastic in beneficial ways,” Ms Tuia stated.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker affirmed SPTO’s commitment to tackling the plastic problem in the Pacific by conducting repurposing workshops throughout the region.

“As we continue our dedicated efforts to combat plastic pollution within our communities, it is imperative to recognise the inherent potential within this challenge. Through a fresh perspective on our plastic consumption and the pursuit of inventive solutions, we can safeguard our invaluable environment while simultaneously forging sustainable pathways that enhance the well-being of all,” Mr Cocker mentioned.