Royalton Barracks / Involuntary Manslaughter
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Involuntary Manslaughter
CASE#: 23B2000630
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Aimee Nolan
STATION: VSP Royalton – Bureau of Criminal Investigations
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: February 6, 2023 at 11:44 p.m.
STREET: Intersection of Kingsbury Road/Route 14
TOWN: Royalton, Vermont
ACCUSED: Jody L. White
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM: Crystal Porter
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
After a months-long investigation, the Vermont State Police has cited a man on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the February death of a Royalton woman.
The case began at about 11:44 p.m. Feb. 6, 2023, when Vermont 9-1-1 received a call from Jody L. White, 54, of Bethel, Vermont, advising that Crystal Porter, 45, of Royalton was unresponsive in the front seat of his truck, and he had pulled over on Route 14 at the intersection with Kingsbury Road.
Personnel from the White River Valley Ambulance Service responded and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and Porter was pronounced deceased. Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force and Criminal divisions responded to the scene and began an investigation, along with a medicolegal death investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Porter’s death was ruled an accidental overdose. The investigation ultimately showed that White found Porter unresponsive in the bathroom of his residence at about 10:30 p.m. but failed to provide medical assistance to Porter or call for assistance for over an hour.
The Vermont State Police worked closely on this investigation with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, police issued White a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/22/2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2023
COURT: Orange Superior Court – Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not available at this time
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.