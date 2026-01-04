Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5006760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2025 @ 2341 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 North
TOWN: Derby, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 175
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicole Merrill
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover, totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report from the United States Customs and Border Protection Interstate 91 Port of Entry of a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 91 North at Mile Marker 175 in the Town of Derby, VT. A CBP Officer and Troopers located the vehicle, a 2004 Honda CR-V, overturned off the right side of the northbound lanes of travel. Approximately 10 feet of guardrail was damaged. No occupants were located with the vehicle. Grenier’s Towing was dispatched to remove the vehicle which suffered damage on all surfaces.
The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Nicole Merrill, age 37 of Holland, VT, who was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/3/2025 at 8:00AM to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of the Accident, for failing to report the crash after causing property damage. Merrill was also issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for no license, operating without liability insurance, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 at 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.