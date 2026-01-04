Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5006760

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2025 @ 2341 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 North

TOWN: Derby, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 175

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow and slush

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole Merrill

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rollover, totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report from the United States Customs and Border Protection Interstate 91 Port of Entry of a one vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 91 North at Mile Marker 175 in the Town of Derby, VT. A CBP Officer and Troopers located the vehicle, a 2004 Honda CR-V, overturned off the right side of the northbound lanes of travel. Approximately 10 feet of guardrail was damaged. No occupants were located with the vehicle. Grenier’s Towing was dispatched to remove the vehicle which suffered damage on all surfaces.

The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Nicole Merrill, age 37 of Holland, VT, who was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 2/3/2025 at 8:00AM to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of the Accident, for failing to report the crash after causing property damage. Merrill was also issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for no license, operating without liability insurance, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2025 at 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov