OCTOBER 12, 2023 - Public Forum on Auto Insurance Rates in Nevada

Public Forum on Auto Insurance Rates in Nevada

Carson City, NV – October 12, 2023 – The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has announced that it will be hosting a live webinar panel discussion to address questions and concerns about the rising costs of auto insurance in Nevada.

This event will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM (PDT) and is open to the public to attend. Interested attendees can get more details and register here: Auto Insurance Rates Forum Flyer (nv.gov)

“Car insurance rates are high, and Nevadans should be aware of why those rates are increasing so quickly,” explained Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “It is my hope that this forum will provide not only an understanding of what is driving this phenomenon but also empower Nevadans with practical advice to make good purchasing decisions."

A diverse team of specialists will be on hand to give their unique perspective on the factors that are influencing the rising rates and explore ways in which we can confront this challenge.

Participating organizations include:

American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Consumer Federation of America

Insurance Information Institute

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Compliance Enforcement Division

Nevada Independent Insurance Agents / The Big I

QuantivRisk Inc.

Society of Collision Repair Specialists

Space is limited so we encourage everyone to register early!

For more information about this event, contact the Nevada Division of Insurance via email at insinfo@doi.nvgov; call us at (888) 872-3234; or visit doi.nv.gov.

