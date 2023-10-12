Submit Release
Initial 2022-2023 Data Ready for Review on the NEP Secure

The initial set of 2022-2023 data has been posted for district review on the NEP Secure website accessible through the NDE Portal under the Data Collections tab.  An activation code is required which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

This initial set of data includes student demographics, NSCAS assessments, ELPA assessments, and teacher data. Please review this data and if you believe there is an issue please report it to NDE by emailing ADVISERHelp@NebraskaCloud.org for review. Any data presented on the NEP Secure site is to be considered embargoed until the public release planned for November.

The next set of data for the NEP is scheduled to be released on 10/20/2023 which will include mobility, graduation, dropouts, and AQuESTT accountability. Please refer to the NEP Release Calendar for more information.

