Gov. Pritzker Announces Paid Tech Trainee Program to Diversify and Strengthen State's Workforce

ILLINOIS, October 12 - City Colleges of Chicago and Lincoln Land Community College will host training sites while participants earn $54k salaries





CHICAGO— Joined by educators, lawmakers and advocates, Governor JB Pritzker announced today that the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is launching a paid trainee program to build a pipeline of tech talent to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals and diversify the agency's workforce.





"As Governor, I'm determined to make sure every Illinoisan can access good jobs — the kind that pays the bills and also supports the dreams of their families," said Governor JB Pritzker. "We are launching an IT trainee program to build a pipeline of tech talent to meet the growing demand for skilled tech professionals and diversify our state's tech workforce. From creation to consumption, Illinois is paving the way in the digital economy for all our residents."





Trainees will receive a minimum yearly salary of $54,000 from DoIT while pursuing tracks in one of five high-need concentration areas: cybersecurity, networking, coding and database, end user computing and enterprise infrastructure. Additional tracks will be added as the program grows.





Trainees will also receive formal mentoring from current DoIT employees and be offered a full-time job with DoIT after completing the program and meeting its benchmarks.





Cohorts will begin with initial classes of 20 participants, with additional cohorts launching as needed. Lincoln Land Community College developed the curriculum for participants and will host a training site in Springfield. DoIT is also pleased to partner with City Colleges of Chicago to provide a Chicago-based training site and expand the program's reach.





Applicants should apply online at DoIT.illinois.gov . There will be two recruitment events:

Friday, November 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City College's Harold Washington campus in Chicago OR

Tuesday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kreher Building at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.





We are thrilled to collaborate with Governor Pritzker, City Colleges of Chicago and Lincoln Land Community College on this initiative," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "By investing in the development of a strong talent pipeline, we are not only shaping the future of our workforce, but also driving innovation and growth in our community. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to diversity and nurturing local tech talent, propelling our state to new heights of success."





"Lincoln Land Community College is a leader in training individuals for vital careers in the technology and cybersecurity fields," said Dr. Charlotte Warren, President of LLCC. "We're proud to serve students with this innovative partnership that will help DoIT grow their own workforce, and we applaud DoIT and the Governor's administration for recognizing the workforce training programs provided by community colleges."





"Our thanks go to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology for leading the creation of a new pipeline between community colleges and public sector technology careers," said Chancellor Juan Salgado. "This collaboration will complement City Colleges' growing suite of technology programs that offer our students relevant skills, hands-on experience, and a pathway into Illinois' dynamic tech industry."





DoIT will soon be accepting applications for the inaugural class of the trainee program. The program was designed to make the broadest possible group of individuals eligible to participate.