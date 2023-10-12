Submit Release
Preliminary Damage Assessment teams going door-to-door evaluating damages from September storms

ILLINOIS, October 12 - Who: Media availability


What: Observe Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams in the field


When: Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:30am - 12:00pm


Where: Calumet City


Why: Local, County, State, and Federal PDA teams will be going door-to-door in the hardest hit areas verifying and validating damages from the severe weather that occurred September 16th - September 17th


**Media only - contact IEMA-OHS PIO Kevin Sur (217-441-1480 or Kevin.Sur@Illinois.Gov) for field team and location**


Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov



