Sep 28, 2023 - Jackson, MS

by: Stehanie Smith & Leah Williams, WJTV News

Officials announced a $30 million mixed-use project, called The Jackson Yards, will soon be underway in the capital city.

A3 Consulting joined the Hinds County Economic Development Authority and business leaders on Wednesday to announce the project.

Anchoring The Jackson Yards will be the Metro Booming Training Academy, which is a trade school, new businesses and affordable housing on N. Green Avenue.

“As Jackson continues to evolve new business opportunities and reinvigorate the historic downtown area, we realized an increasing demand for a leading-edge trade school that will inspire the next generation workforce,” said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of A3 Consulting and M-Bar Sports Lounge. “Metro Booming Training Academy was launched to meet that need, creating thousands of in-demand jobs across Jackson, the state and nationwide. The Jackson Yards will fuel the engines of economic and workforce development and revitalization – a gateway to prosperity.”

“We are fortunate and proud to have business leaders like Mr. Bradley in our community, who value public service and giving back to the community,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “The Jackson Yards development will strengthen the City of Jackson and beyond by providing essential and necessary workforce training that will assist with job growth and revitalization efforts.”

The Metro Booming Training Academy is housed in a newly renovated, $500,000 warehouse featuring eight bays with world-class training equipment, classrooms, meeting rooms and offices.

Officials said more than 375 students will participate in the training academy’s first year, and the goal is to enroll more than 2,800 students in the next five years.

